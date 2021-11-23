Winterfest 2021: Road closures announced ahead of annual holiday event on Sat., Nov. 27

CLEVELAND — Ahead of Downtown Cleveland’s annual Winterfest that will kick off the holiday season Saturday, Nov. 27, organizers with the Downtown Cleveland Alliance have announced road closures the day of and after the event.
Starting Saturday, Nov. 27 at 7 a.m. to Sunday, Nov. 28 at 1 a.m., select roads near Public Square will be closed for the holiday event. Closures include:
Saturday, Nov. 27 at 7 a.m. to Sunday, Nov. 28 at 1 a.m.
- East Roadway and West Roadway
- South Roadway in front of Tower City to Euclid Ave: Northbound Ontario to Euclid Avenue remains open
- Superior, West 3rd to East 3rd; Access maintained to Renaissance Hotel
- Frankfurt at West 3rd
- Euclid at East 6th; Residential, valet and hotel access maintained
- South Roadway to Southbound Ontario; Northbound traffic from Ontario to Euclid Eastbound, maintained
- Ontario at St. Clair; Access to Marriott loading dock maintained
- Rockwell from West Mall Drive to West Roadway
- Superior at East 3rd; Exit the Hyatt garage Eastbound on Superior
- Superior at West 3rd; Valet access maintained
Saturday, Nov. 27 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Huron Road East (between Prospect and Euclid); Garage access from Prospect
Winterfest attendees are encouraged to take advantage of public transit, including the RTA. There’s also free and easily accessible B-Line Trolley that runs through Downtown.
For those who drive, can find parking spots using Downtown Cleveland Alliance’s guide.
Find a full of events during Winterfest here.
