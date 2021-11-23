Winterfest 2021: Road closures announced ahead of annual holiday event on Sat., Nov. 27

CLEVELAND — Ahead of Downtown Cleveland’s annual Winterfest that will kick off the holiday season Saturday, Nov. 27, organizers with the Downtown Cleveland Alliance have announced road closures the day of and after the event.

Starting Saturday, Nov. 27 at 7 a.m. to Sunday, Nov. 28 at 1 a.m., select roads near Public Square will be closed for the holiday event. Closures include:

Saturday, Nov. 27 at 7 a.m. to Sunday, Nov. 28 at 1 a.m.

East Roadway and West Roadway

South Roadway in front of Tower City to Euclid Ave: Northbound Ontario to Euclid Avenue remains open

Superior, West 3 rd to East 3 rd ; Access maintained to Renaissance Hotel

Frankfurt at West 3 rd

Euclid at East 6 th ; Residential, valet and hotel access maintained

South Roadway to Southbound Ontario; Northbound traffic from Ontario to Euclid Eastbound, maintained

Ontario at St. Clair; Access to Marriott loading dock maintained

Rockwell from West Mall Drive to West Roadway

Superior at East 3 rd ; Exit the Hyatt garage Eastbound on Superior

Superior at West 3rd; Valet access maintained



Saturday, Nov. 27 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Huron Road East (between Prospect and Euclid); Garage access from Prospect

Winterfest attendees are encouraged to take advantage of public transit, including the RTA. There’s also free and easily accessible B-Line Trolley that runs through Downtown.

For those who drive, can find parking spots using Downtown Cleveland Alliance’s guide.

Find a full of events during Winterfest here.

