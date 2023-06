Your 2023 guide to fireworks in Northeast Ohio

Independence Day is almost here, which can only mean one thing, fireworks!

Here's your guide to the communities across Northeast Ohio hosting fireworks:

Akron: Fireworks on Fourth of July, the show normally starts around 9:45 p.m.

Alliance: Fireworks on Fourth of July at dusk.

Ashland: Fireworks on Fourth of July at dusk.

Atwater: Fireworks on Fourth of July at dusk.

Auburn: Fireworks on July 3 at dusk.

Aurora: Fireworks on Fourth of July at dusk.

Avon Lake: Fireworks on Fourth of July around 9 p.m.

Bay Village: Fireworks on Fourth of July at dusk.

Berea: Fireworks on Fourth of July around 10 p.m.

Brook Park: Fireworks on July 9 at 10 p.m.

Canal Fulton: Fireworks on July 7 at 9 p.m.

Canton: Fireworks on Fourth of July at dusk.

Chardon: Fireworks on July 2 at dusk.

Cleveland: Fireworks on Fourth of July at 10 p.m.

Coventry Township: Fireworks on July 8 at dusk.

Cuyahoga Falls: Fireworks on July 2 from 8 to 10 p.m.

Hudson: Fireworks on July 2 at dusk.

Kent: Fireworks on July 1 at 10 p.m.

Lakewood: Fireworks on Fourth of July at dusk.

Lorain: Fireworks on Fourth of July around 10 p.m.

Mentor: Fireworks on Fourth of July at 10 p.m.

Middlefield: Fireworks on July 3 at dusk.

Mogadore: Fireworks on July 15 at dusk.

New Philadelphia: Fireworks on July 1 at 10 p.m.

North Canton: Fireworks on the Fourth of July at dusk.

North Ridgeville: Fireworks on July 3 at 10 p.m.

Norwalk: Fireworks on the Fourth of July at 8:30 p.m.

Oberlin: Fireworks on the Fourth of July at dusk.

Port Clinton: Fireworks on Fourth of July at 10 p.m.

Sheffield Township: Fireworks on July 21 at dusk.

Solon: Fireworks on July 1 at 7 p.m.

Strongsville: Firework on Fourth of July at 9:30 p.m.

Wadsworth: Fireworks on July 3 at 10 p.m.

Wellington: Fireworks on July 3 at dusk.

Westlake: Fireworks on Fourth of July at dusk.

Willoughby: Fireworks on Fourth of July at 9:45 p.m.

If your city's fireworks are missing from this list, email courtney.shaw@wews.com.