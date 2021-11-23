Former Cleveland Cavalier Iman Shumpert wins 'Dancing With the Stars'

Former Cleveland Cavaliers player Iman Shumpert won the Mirror Ball and made history becoming the first NBA player ever to compete in the Dancing With the Stars finals and win it all.

His partner Daniella Karagach is also a first-time winner, having joined the series just last season. The duo was announced as winners during Monday’s season finals.

Shumpert said being this season's underdog fueled his desire to come out on top, which saw him perform never-before-seen stunts on the ballroom floor with perfect execution.

He told News 5 before his big dancing win that another championship was near and dear to his heart. He won an NBA championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016.

“I love my time I spent in Cleveland and we got done what we came to get done. Cleveland is always going to hold a special place in my heart," he said.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.