Here's how you can go to the Cleveland Museum of Natural History for free

Looking for something fun and free to do this weekend? Look no further than the Cleveland Museum of Natural History. It's offering free admittance on Sunday to show off the new Visitor Hall.

The museum said the new visitor hall "will serve as the heart of a reimagined natural history museum unlike any other."

View a preview of the new visitor hall on the museum's website here.

Admission to the entire museum is free every Sunday for Cleveland and East Cleveland residents as part of the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Community Days.

Here's a breakdown of what is available on Community Days, according to the museum:

Community Spaces in the Museum Are Free of Charge

The Visitor Hall is a community space to visit free of charge.

Origins Café, the Museum's on-site, year-round café featuring indoor and outdoor seating that overlooks University Circle. The café is managed by Levy, an acclaimed hospitality company.

The new Museum Store opened in June.

Steggie, the 18-foot-long, 8-foot-tall Stegosaurus sculpture, continues to be a fixture on the front lawn of the Museum.

The following spaces, typically requiring general admission, are free on this day:

The reimagined Smead Discovery Center—Presented by PNC, encouraging hands-on learning for children through interactive experiences and accessible opportunities for all styles of learners.

Live Astronomy presentations in the world-class Nathan and Fannye Shafran Planetarium, complete with Digistar 7 software and new seating,

3-D movies from D3D Cinema, a creator of immersive cinema and VR experiences and experiential storytelling through first-to-market technology, regularly play in the Museum’s Murch Auditorium, The Thelma and Kent H. Smith Environmental Courtyard,

The Museum’s animal ambassadors who visit the Museum floor with a member of the Education staff and who live in the Ralph Perkins II Wildlife Center & Woods Garden—Presented by KeyBank, and

Corning Gallery, a new home for rotating exhibits that highlight the intersection of art and nature.



While you're at the museum, make sure to find two of Cleveland's Hidden Gems: the Apollo 12 moon rock and Lucy, the oldest discovered link to the chain of human evolution.

