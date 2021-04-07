Historic Capitol Theatre in Cleveland turning 100 years old; venue has several festivities planned

CLEVELAND — The Capitol Theatre in Cleveland will reach a major milestone this week when it turns 100 years old on Friday.

Unfortunately, the theatre is currently closed, but you can still join in on the festivities in several ways.

From 3 to 5 p.m. on Friday, you can take part in a commemorative photo outside the theatre. Make sure to bring your mask.

Also, starting Friday, you can stream the documentary "Landfall," "an unflinching look at Puerto Rico’s struggles against colonialism, exploitation and natural disaster, with the 45th Cleveland International Film Festival." The theatre is co-presenting the film.

You can purchase tickets for the film by clicking here. Use the code CAPITOL to get $1 off your ticket.

Later in the evening on Friday, at 7:30 p.m., you can take part in a Zoom call about the film and its significance to the Cleveland area. Click here to register.

The call will feature several panelists, including: Balnca Salva, executive assistant for Ward 15; Selina Pagán, economic development and marketing coordinator at Metro West Community Development Organization; and Dr. Raquel M. Ortiz, children’s book author and anthropologist at Hunter College Center for Puerto Rican Studies.

Another way you can celebrate is by purchasing limited edition swag such as T-shirts and posters commemorating the theater's birthday. You can find the merchandise by clicking here.

If you'd like to donate and help contribute to the theater, you can do so by clicking here.

