How you can walk amongst the dinosaurs at Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio — Have you ever wanted to stand beside a Tyrannosaurus rex or gaze at a Stegosaurus? If so, you're in luck.

On Saturday and Sunday, June 12-13, the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds is hosting Dino Stroll, a tour featuring lifelike and life-size animatronic dinosaurs.

The tour features move than 75 dinosaurs standing over 25 feet tall and spanning over 60 feet long, with creatures from the Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous periods throughout the fairgrounds.

Dinosaurs throughout the tour have moving heads, necks, tails, wings, eyes and mouths with breathing movements and synchronized sounds that bring them to life in an exciting family-friendly event.

Dino Stroll has also partnered with the Greater Cleveland Food Bank to host a food drive and encourages guests to bring canned or non-perishable times with them to the event where they will be collected at the entrance and donated to families in the Cleveland areas facing food insecurity.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets cost $23.99 each and parking is $5. Children under two, military and veterans are free.

To learn more or to purchase tickets, click here.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.