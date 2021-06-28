Jonas Brothers perform free concert at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

CLEVELAND — The Jonas Brothers were in town and performing some of their greatest hits for vaccinated fans.

While Nick Jonas posted on his Instagram and Twitter that he was in Cleveland earlier in the day, it appears the reason is to perform with his brothers, Kevin and Joe, for the ‘Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular.’

The concert was a free event, with the last call for tickets by 1iota, an agency that connects fans with exclusive opportunities and free tickets to TV shows, concerts, and special events, coming on Friday afternoon. The only requirement was that fans needed to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination.

We still have tickets available for the Macy’s 4th of July fireworks special featuring the @jonasbrothers this Sunday! 🎆 Request your tickets: https://t.co/yPN21ALOGP pic.twitter.com/WzWj9DwdNy — 1iota (@1iota) June 25, 2021

The purpose of the concert was for it to be taped as part of ‘Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular,’ and it will air on July 4th prior to the fireworks show.

