Kevin Hart to make stop in Cleveland on first major tour in 4 years this summer

CLEVELAND — Heading out on his first major tour in over four years, comedian Kevin Hart will be making a stop in Cleveland this summer with a performance at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse during his Reality Check Tour.

Hart will perform at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Sunday, July 10 at 7 p.m.

“I am hype as **** to go back out on tour. There is nothing better than making people laugh, I can feel the energy in the venues like caffeine pumping through my veins. I’ve been cooking up something special and have thoughts I need to get off my chest. Go get your tickets and come ready to have a good night!”, said Kevin Hart in a press release.

Hart's last major comedy tour was in 2018 where he sold out more than 100 arenas globally on the Irresponsible Tour.

Guests who attend Hart's show will not be permitted to use their phones in the performance space. When arriving at the venue, guests will be given a Yondr pouch, which works similarly to the clothing security tags at many retailers. Phones will be placed in the pouch and guests will remain in possession of their phones, but the pouch will lock until the end of the event. Guests seen using a device will be escorted out by security.

There will be designated phone areas within the venue but away from the performance space that guests can use to unlock their pouch and use their device during the show, but before returning to the performance space, the phone will need to be secured in the Yondr pouch again.

Tickets for the event go on sale on Friday, Feb. 18 at 10 a.m. To learn more, click here.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.