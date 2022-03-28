Will Smith hits Chris Rock after joke about Jada Pinkett Smith at Oscars

LOS ANGELES — During the 94th Academy Awards, an unexpected altercation occurred on the stage as comedian Chris Rock was presenting the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature.

Before presenting the award, Rock was performing a set of jokes when he made one targeted at Will Smith, and then moved on to a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

"Jada, I love ya. 'G.I. Jane 2' can't wait to see it," Rock joked to Pinkett Smith, who has been open about living with alopecia, which can cause hair loss and balding.

The joke did not seem to land well with Pinkett Smith, who rolled her eyes. But the situation went a step further when Smith took the stage to defend his wife.

Smith approached Rock and appeared to smack him on stage. Audio cut out, but Rock could be heard saying "Oh wow. Wow. Will Smith just smacked the **** out of me."

After walking back to his seat, Smith yelled at Rock, who was explaining his joke, telling him to "keep my wife's name out of your ******* mouth."

A short time later, audio was returned and Rock went on to present the award for Best Documentary Feature, which went to "Summer of Soul."

