Playhouse Square announces extension of 'The Choir of Man' after encore performance under GE Chandelier

CLEVELAND — After a packed theater for its opening weekend, Playhouse Square announced a two-week extension of "The Choir of Man."

Following the opening night performance, the cast announced the two-week extension of the show’s run and then led the audience out to Euclid Avenue for an encore performance under the GE chandelier.

Playhouse Square. Following the opening night performance, the cast triumphantly announced a two-week extension of the show’s run, then led the audience out to Euclid Avenue for an encore performance under the dazzling GE Chandelier.

Cast of 'The Choir of Man' perform under Ge Chandelier

Tickets for "The Choir of Man," now running through July 25, are $59-$79 and are available at playhousesquare.org or by calling 216-241-6000.

For performances through July 11, limited capacity seating will be sold in pods of one through six seats for each performance.

After July 11, seating capacity will remain limited, but tickets will no longer be sold in socially distanced pods.

“The Choir of Man” features top dancers, singers and instrumentalists celebrating a range of popular artists from Paul Simon and Adele to Queen and Katie Perry.

