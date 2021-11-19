'Quintessential small town America': Holiday lights display, 37th annual Candlelight Walk kicks off in Medina

MEDINA, Ohio — If you love holiday lights, Medina is the place to be. The 37th annual Medina Candlelight Walk kicks off Friday on Main Street. And some traditional events that were canceled last year due to the pandemic are returning. This includes the parade of lights and fireworks show, which are part of the weekend-long holiday celebration. There will also be live entertainment, ice carving, a 5k fun run and visits with Santa.

And of course, millions of holiday lights and thousands of candle-lit luminaries, all with the goal of highlighting Medina's history, architecture and businesses.

“I never watched Gilmore Girls, I probably should at this point, but a lot of people say that our square reminds them of Stars Hollow because it is just so idyllic,” said Matt Wiederhold, executive director, Main Street Medina. “And essentially, we have a hallmark movie set here and your quintessential small town America. But it really is just a beautiful place to sit and reflect and take in the season or to go shopping and support a lot of small local businesses and have a great meal on the square.”

The event is free and made possible by local businesses that donate more than $30,000 yearly to make it happen.

It starts at 11 this morning and runs through Sunday.

Main Street Medina

Here is the list of events and times:

FRIDAY, November 19, 11am – 9pm

11-9 Holiday Shopping in the District

11-9 Angel Wings selfie station, Kindness Challenge, Tree of Remembrance, presented by Waite and Son Funeral Home (Bicentennial Commons)

3:30 Lighting of the Luminaries (Troop 501)

5-8 Medina Town Hall & Engine House Museum (50 Public Square)

6-6:45 Medina Chorus (Gazebo)

7:00 Lighting of Community Christmas Tree and Historic District with Mayor Hanwell, Brad & Kathy Root and family, & Medina City Council (Gazebo)

7-9 3rd Annual Ten Towns Tour of Gingerbread Homes and Miniature Villages, proceeds benefit Medina Battered Women’s Shelter and YAHAB. Public restrooms and warming station. Winners announced Sat 7pm (215 W Liberty) 10towns.church for more information

7:15 Christmas Carolling with Medina Chorus (Gazebo)

SATURDAY, Nov. 20, 10am – 9pm

10-9 Holiday Shopping in the District

10-9 Angel Wings selfie station, Kindness Challenge, Tree of Remembrance, presented by Waite and Son Funeral Home (Bicentennial Commons)

11-9 3rd Annual Ten Towns Tour of Gingerbread Homes and Miniature Villages, proceeds benefit Medina Battered Women’s Shelter and YAHAB. Public restrooms and warming station (215 W Liberty) 10towns.church for more information

12-4 SustainEd sustainable ornament craft project, (Medina Community Garden, corner of E Liberty and S Jefferson)

1-3 Santa’s workshop, handing out free craft project and sweets, (Huntington Bank, 39 Public Square)

1-9 Medina Holiday Market (hosted by Root Candle, 623 W Liberty)

3:00 Ice Carving demonstration by Elegant Ice Creations (Public Square)

4-9 Shuttle bus around town and to ROOT Candles (sponsored by JK Gift Shop and Cool Beans Cafe)

4-8 Medina Town Hall & Engine House Museum (50 Public Square)

5:30 Holiday Parade of Lights (E Liberty Street and Public Square) coordinated by Catholic Charities, Medina

6:30ish Light up the Night Fireworks! (following the Parade of Lights. Sponsored by The Dress Bridal Boutique, view from Public Square, weather permitting)

6:30 Santa and Mrs. Claus arrive (Broadway Street/Santa Lane)

6:30-9 Visits and Photographs with Santa Claus (photos, proceeds benefit HOPE Recovery Community, Medina) ($)

SUNDAY, November 21, 9am-6pm

9:30 Run Santa Run, 5k fun run, https://www.runsanta5k.com/

10-6 Angel Wings selfie station, Kindness Challenge, Tree of Remembrance, presented by Waite and Son Funeral Home (Bicentennial Commons)

10-6 Holiday Shopping in the District

12-6 Medina Holiday Market (hosted by Root Candle, 623 W Liberty)

12-2/3-6 Visits and Photographs with Santa Claus (photos, proceeds benefit HOPE Recovery Community, Medina ($)

2-6 Medina Town Hall & Engine House Museum (50 Public Square)

1-4 McDowell-Phillips holiday home and museum tours (205 S Prospect) ($10)

2-6 Shuttle bus around town and to ROOT Candles (sponsored by Cool Beans Cafe and JK Gift Shop)

