Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announces new Super Bowl halftime show exhibit ahead of 2021 NFL Draft

CLEVELAND — Ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft coming to Cleveland, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is introducing an exhibit that honors the history of the NFL Super Bowl Halftime shows and its legendary performers.

The exhibit called “The Biggest Show on Turf: 55 Years of Halftime Show” opens April 23 and is on display through September 2021.

"These moments get burned into your memory. So picture Prince on stage at the Super Bowl halftime show performing Purple Rain as it's pouring rain on top of him. And he's wearing this beautiful purple suit. That suit is in this exhibit," said Greg Harris, the president and CEO of the Rock Hall.

The exhibit features relics from decades past and allows fans to revisit memorable Super Bowl moments through performance outfits, instruments and set pieces.

The Weeknd’s breathtaking mirrored infinity room set piece along with Choir robes and jackets sharing stories about the spectacular visual entertainment experience and unique COVID-era 2021 performance.

Bono’s flag-lined jacket from U2’s 2002 moving performance that matched spectacle with intimacy with the band rising to the monumental challenge of consoling a still-grieving nation five months after 9/11.

Prince’s turquoise suit worn during his unforgettable purple-rained 2007 performance, where he asked production managers “Can you make it rain harder?”

Katy Perry’s beach-ball inspired costume and “Left Shark” that ignited a pop culture phenomenon after her 2015 performance.

Joey Kramer’s drumhead from Aerosmith’s 2001 performance that marked the first time ever in a Super Bowl Halftime Show that fans stood on the field around the stage.

Fans can also see a behind the scene look at what it takes to put on a halftime show. Lady Gaga and Black Eyed Peas stage models and The Who’s lighting grid and stage plans will be on display.

The Rock Hall is also featuring special rock and football-related items from its collection such as Roger Daltrey of The Who’s football helmet worn on the cover of the 1974 Who album, Odds & Sods, and Joe Walsh of the Eagles University of Texas football jersey worn on the Eagles Long Run tour.

The Rock Hall is open daily with special extended hours from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, April 30 and Saturday, May 1. Advance tickets are required at rockhall.com. The Rock Hall will be open to NFL guests only on Thursday, April 29, ahead of the official Red-Carpet event.

