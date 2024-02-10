2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees announced

CLEVELAND — The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced the nominees for induction into the Class of 2023 on Tuesday morning, with plans to announce the final inductees in late April and hold a ceremony in the fall.

The list of nominees for 2024 are:



Mary J. Blige

Mariah Carey

Cher

Dave Matthews Band

Eric B. & Rakim

Foreigner

Peter Frampton

Jane’s Addiction

Kool & the Gang

Lenny Kravitz

Oasis

Sinéad O'Connor

Ozzy Osbourne

Sade

A Tribe Called Quest

To be eligible for nomination, an individual artist or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years before the year of the nomination. 10 out of 15 nominees are on the ballot for the first time.

“This remarkable list of Nominees reflects the diverse artists and music that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame honors and celebrates,” - John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation.

Nominee ballots will be sent to a voting body of more than 1,000 artists, historians and members of the music industry who will consider each artist's musical impact and influence, length and depth of career and body of work, and innovation and superiority of style and technique, according to a news release from the Rock Hall.

After the inductees are announced in April, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place in the fall on a date and at a venue to be announced.

The Rock Hall said that select donors and members will receive exclusive opportunities for tickets to the induction ceremony. Learn more here.

