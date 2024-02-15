Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announces 2024 exhibits

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced its 2024 exhibits on Thursday.

Artists such as Beyonce, Joan Jett, Siouxsie Sioux, Queen Latifah and more will be a part of the Rock Hall's "Revolutionary Women in Music: Left of Center" exhibit.

The exhibit is set to open on International Women's Day, March 8.

It will feature never-before-seen items from the Rock Hall's vault, along with items from artists' personal collections.

"As the saying goes, well-behaved women rarely make history, and revolutionary women have often used music and lyrics to take action, convey truth and call for change," the Rock Hall's Vice President of Curatorial Operations, Shelby Morrison, said.

Additionally, in July, a "1984" exhibit will open at the Rock Hall.

The exhibit will celebrate "the most important year in pop music."

"It's the year that Bruce Springsteen put out 'Born in the U.S.A.,' Madonna put out 'Like a Virgin,' Tina Turner put out 'Private Dancer,' Prince put out 'Purple Rain,' and that's just a few of the things that happened that year," Morrison said.

The Rock Hall will also be hosting numerous events this year, such as Freedom Fest and Solar Fest, which will be a four-day celebration that will lead up to the total solar eclipse on April 8.

"We're gonna be bringing in Grandmaster Flash, and he's going to wow us and host a Sunday night concert that'll be on April 7," Rock Hall CEO, Greg Harris, said. "We've invited some other artists and musicians and inductees to be our surprise special guests. And all of it will lead up to the total eclipse on April 8, which will be happening here."