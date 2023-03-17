Rock Hall planning $100 expansion to turn property into 'holistic campus'

In the coming years, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will look quite a bit different than it does today, with a $100 million expansion in the works to create space for additional exhibits and concerts.

"Rock & Roll has always pushed the envelope; now we are going even further. A ground breaking extension of our building, designed by world-renowned architecture firm, PAU, will bring our vision for a new state-of-the-art addition to life," the Rock Hall said.

The museum will increase its size by around 50,000 square feet, which will provide room for indoor concerts and large-scale traveling exhibits. The transformation will help the museum "better serve our fans, celebrate the sound of youth culture, and honor the artists whose music connects us all," it said.

Part of the addition will see some things inside the museum relocated, such as its administrative office suite. Doing so will cause its staff to be immersed "in the daily life of the building," according to PAU.

The firm said the transformation will turn the current site into a "holistic campus, expanding its facilities to meet the demands of its mandate: showcasing not just the past, but also the present, and future of Rock and Roll."

The new look of the campus is set to give visitors a completely new vibe and will be located on the western side of the current building. The wedge-shaped addition will slice outward across the current plaza where a small amount of open green space is located. The iconic pyramid will remain. Outdoor walkways will create a park-like area for visitors to walk through, which will connect to the Great Lakes Science Center. The expansion will double the size of the museum.

"Our design is more about this pantheon for rock located in the birthplace of the genre. As the visitor passes through to the interior, they will be immersed in the visceral, gritty quality that has always defined spaces for Rock Music. From the old Cleveland Arena, to CBGBs, to the neighborhood dive bars that support local bands," PAU said regarding its concept planning.

Since the Rock Hall's opening in 1995, it has generated more than $2 billion in economic impact to Northeast Ohio, attracting hundreds of thousands of visitors each year, the museum said.

