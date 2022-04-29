Today is your last chance to cast your fan vote for the 2022 Rock Hall Induction Class

CLEVELAND — Time is almost up to help your favorite artist make music history. The fan vote for the 2022 induction class at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame closes at midnight tonight.

So far, more than five million votes have been cast. The top five artists are added to a fan ballot and counted toward induction. The chances are those fan favorites will earn a spot in the Rock Hall.

"The fan vote — though it's one of 1,200 — history has shown it's a pretty good indicator of how the voters vote,” said John Goehrke, Director of Fan Engagement for the Rock Hall. “Usually around 80% of the fan vote gets inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame eventually…of the nine years we've been doing the fan vote, only one time did the fan vote not get inducted.”

Goehrke was referring to The Dave Matthews Band, which was nominated for the class of 2020 and won the fan vote that year but didn’t make it into the hall.

This year, the bands and performers leading the fan vote right now include Duran Duran with a solid lead, followed by Eminem, Pat Benatar, the Eurythmics and Dolly Parton.

Head over to the Rock Hall’s fan vote website to cast your fan vote before midnight tonight. Inductees will be announced in May.

