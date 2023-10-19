Save the date: Stan Hywet's 'Deck the Hall' event opens Nov. 24

If you're looking for something fun and unique to do this holiday season, mark your calendar for Nov. 24; that's when Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens will kick off its "Deck the Hall" event.

The annual event, which features more than 1.2 million holiday lights, runs from Nov. 24 to Dec. 30.

Visitors will be delighted by the manor's carriage house courtyard with a giant lit-up Christmas tree and have an opportunity to take photos with Santa. Lights strung outside will be timed with music to give onlookers a special treat.

Inside the Manor House, nearly two dozen rooms are decorated with holiday cheer.

While you're there, make sure to check out the Reindeer Flight Academy in the Round Room, Santa and Mrs. Claus on the West Porch, a mermaid in Irene's room and a LEGO Santa on the Sleeping Porch. Don't forget to stop by the Gingerbread Bakeshop, Molly's Shop, 1920s Akron, the Great Garden and the Corbin Conservatory.

Ticket Prices:



Monday-Thursday: Ticket are $20 adults (18+), $9 youth (3-17).

Friday - Sunday: Tickets are: $24 adults (18+), $11 youth (3-17).

On all dates, children 2 & under are free. College students with a valid ID pay the youth price.

Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens is at 714 North Portage Path, Akron.

CLICK HERE for more information.