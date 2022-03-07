Sesame Street Live! Let’s Party! coming to Cleveland in April

CLEVELAND — Your favorite Sesame Street characters are returning to Downtown Cleveland this spring.

“Sesame Street Live! Let’s Party!” will return for an interactive experience at the Wolstein Center, from April 2-3.

Attendees can expect to see Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Big Bird and more during a sensory-filled show. Parents and children alike can dance with a pop-infused soundtrack with Sesame Street friends and new emcees Casey and Caleb.

Feld Entertainment. Sesame Street Live! Let’s Party!

The audience can expect to hear familiar songs, like “I Love Trash” and “C is for Cookie,” with Oscar the Grouch and the Cookie Monster.

The show will take place at the Wolstein Center on Saturday, April 2 at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. and Sunday, April 3 at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased here.

