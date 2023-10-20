Watch Now
Sunday will mark the first-ever KISS Day in Cleveland

Oct 20, 2023
Cleveland will be celebrating the first-ever KISS Day this weekend, as the band will be performing at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse as it nears the end of its “End of the Road World Tour.”

On Saturday, the band will receive the first-ever Music Keynote to the City, and Councilman Brian Kazy will proclaim Oct. 22 to be KISS Day.

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will host a KISS Fan Day and will play highlights from the band’s 2014 induction into the Rock Hall in the museum’s Foster Theater.

Additionally, KISS will be available for photos with fans in front of the Long Live Rock art installation in front of the museum.

