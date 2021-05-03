The Lion King returns to KeyBank State Theatre in October

CLEVELAND — A favorite performance is returning to KeyBank State Theatre in Cleveland’s Playhouse Square this fall.

The Lion King will begin performances at KeyBank State Theatre on Friday, Oct. 1 for a limited two-week engagement with a total of 16 performances through Friday, October 15.

Tickets will go on sale to the public on June 21 at 10 a.m.

“The Lion King will make its triumphant return to Cleveland at a time when families will be seeking ways to reconnect and create new memories, and what better way to do that than by experiencing this stunning and joyful show together,” said Playhouse Square President & CEO Gina Vernaci in a news release. “We are preparing all of Playhouse Square for the safe and healthy return of audiences and performers this fall.”

The Lion King will play Tuesdays through Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 1:30 and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 1:00 and 6:30 p.m.

With the return of the Lion King this fall, Cleveland will become the first city in North America to host the show five separate times.

"We are thrilled to gather our Lion King family again after so many months apart,” said Jack Eldon, Vice President, Domestic, Disney Theatrical Productions. “It will be very emotional when we reunite in Cleveland, a city which has greeted us so warmly for the past two decades. We couldn’t think of a better partner than Playhouse Square to relaunch our beloved tour of The Lion King.”

Playhouse Square and The Lion King will be in compliance with local, county, state and CDC guidelines in place at the time of the performance.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.