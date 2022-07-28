The O'Jays return to Canton in Sept. for farewell tour

CANTON, Ohio — The O’Jays and Gladys Knight are coming to Canton at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

The Hall of Fame Village announced the Canton based group will be making their homecoming performance on Sept. 17 at 7 p.m., bringing in the members of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

“We are honored to host this special concert as a homecoming for these legendary performers,” President of Operations for Hall of Fame Village, Mike Levy, said.

O’Jay original members Eddie Levert Sr., Walter Williams Sr., and Eric Grant helped pioneer the music of the 70s and have been together for more than 60 years.

“This tour is a celebration of all of our lives and the struggles that got us to today,” said Levert Sr. “It is time for us to say goodbye and we would like to do it in person.”

For each ticket purchased, $5 will be donated to the O’Jay’s Scholarship Fund, which financially supports students going to college who are based in Ohio.

Tickets start at $59, and are available for purchase on the Hall of Fame website.

