Thursday's General Hospital episode will air Friday

Thursday’s episode of General Hospital has been rescheduled for Friday due to ongoing breaking news.

The episode supposed to air today will be moved to Friday and replaced with an encore episode.

On Thursday at 3 p.m. on ABC, the Jan. 6 committee will resume and hear from former Justice Department officials who faces down pressure campaign from Donald Trump over the 2020 presidential election results while suppressing a bizarre challenge from within their own ranks, according to the Associated Press.

