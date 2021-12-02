Watch
Wife of famed music executive Clarence Avant fatally shot at home

Mark Von Holden/Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP
FILE - Jacqueline Avant, left, and Clarence Avant appears at the 11th Annual AAFCA Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 22, 2020. Jacqueline Avant was fatally shot early Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Mark Von Holden /Invision/AP)
Posted at 8:22 AM, Dec 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-02 08:22:24-05

The wife of famed music executive Clarence Avant was fatally shot at home in California on Wednesday.

According to the Associated Press, police arrived at the Beverly Hills home at 2:23 a.m., where they found 81-year-old Jacqueline Avant with a gunshot wound. Police said she was taken to a nearby hospital, where she later died.

Police said the suspect or suspects were gone when they arrived at the home and nothing seemed to be taken from the residence.

The motive is unknown at this time, Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark Stainbrook said during a press conference Wednesday.

Clarence Avant was recently inducted into the Rock-and-Roll Hall of Fame.

The couple married in 1967 and have two children together, Nicole and Alexander.

According to the AP, Nicole is married to Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos.

The police said no one has been arrested at this time.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
