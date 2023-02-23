Wizard Fest coming to Lakewood this Saturday

Attention witches, wizards and muggles — Wizard Fest, an interactive fantasy-themed party, is coming to The Winchester in Lakewood Saturday night.

The pop-up bar event themed after everyone’s favorite wizarding franchise will feature themed drinks, a cosplay costume contest, wizard trivia, games and more, according to the event’s listing and website.

The all-ages event kicks off at 8 p.m. Tickets are $12 for general admission or $75 for VIP, which includes priority entry, a Wizard Fest scarf, t-shirt, cup, wand and other swag in a tote bag.

Click here learn more and purchase tickets, and visit Wizard Fest on Instagram to see photos of past fests in other cities.

