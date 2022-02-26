Young filmmakers compete in Cleveland International Kids Film Festival

CLEVELAND — Young filmmakers are taking their talents to the screen in the Cleveland International Kids Film Festival.

It's part of the Young Filmmakers' Academy.

That's a nonprofit organization focused on helping kids use film to express themselves.

Those kids are getting the chance to learn screenwriting and editing with top filmmakers from Hollywood.

“What we've heard from the kids is they appreciate that they're working with people who do this for a living and not just academics that teach it in theory,” Eric Swinderman, executive director, Young Filmmakers Academy, said.

There are 17 films from eight different countries in this year's festival. You can support the festival by watching one film for $1.99 or all of them for $25.

The film that gets the most downloads will get a movie camera and a filmmaking grant.

In the meantime, the Young Filmmakers' Academy is welcoming donations and volunteers to its program.

CLICK HERE for more information.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.