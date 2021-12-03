Golden Girls Fan Convention, ‘Golden Con,’ Is Planned For 2022

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Gather up your friends, pals and confidants and make plans to head to Chicago next April: The first-ever Golden Girls convention, formally named “Golden Con: Thank You For Being a Fan,” will take place from April 22-24, 2022, in Chicago’s historically LGBTQ Northalsted neighborhood.

The weekend-long event will be held at various venues throughout Chicago. Most official convention events will occur at the Center on Halsted, an LGBTQ community center. Some will be held at the famous video bar Sidetrack, a multi-level entertainment complex, and other nightlife venues within Chicago’s Northalsted and Lakeview neighborhoods.

Events planned for the convention include:

A “Greatest Gift” vendor’s market

A costume parade titled “Chicago: You’ve Got Style”

A weekend-long “Grab! That! Trivia! Dough!” battle

Specially themed nightlife events.

If you need even more incentive to pack your bags, convention planners report that they will announce more events, performers and special guest appearances in the months and weeks leading up to the convention.

This tweet from the official Golden-Con Twitter account mentioned that Chicago’s Hell in a Handbag Theater Company will perform live “Lost Episodes” parody shows.

“You’ll see Chicago’s own Hell In A Handbag Productions on stage at Golden-Con: Thank You For Being A Fan April 22-24, 2022,” tweeted @GoldenConPals. “We’ve got lots more special guests to announce. Stay tuned.”

You’ll see Chicago’s own Hell In A Handbag Productions on stage at Golden-Con: Thank You For Being A Fan April 22-24, 2022. We’ve got lots more special guests to announce. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/RGLnyMZN9s — Golden-Con (@GoldenConPals) November 26, 2021

The sitcom ran from 1985 to 1992 but has since gained a cult following and remained a staple on television. Although they were taboo in the ’80s and early ’90s, the show featured many LGBT-themed episodes. The pilot included a gay male character, although Coco, the girls’ chef, played by Charles Levin, was written out of the series.

If you are interested in attending, stay tuned as tickets to access convention events inside the Center on Halsted for a specified day or days will go on sale in early 2022. Other events outside the center will not require tickets for entry unless otherwise specified by the event coordinators at that venue.

Ready for a trip to Chicago with your best girl friends?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.