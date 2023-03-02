Ground-breaking research underway to test for strep throat at home

CLEVELAND — We've been telling you about the rise in illnesses among our children this year from the flu to COVID-19 and RSV as well as strep throat.

Already with COVID-19, we have an at-home test, and soon we could have one for some types of strep throat.

Researchers are currently conducting the first clinical trials for this product right here in Ohio—with the hope of getting them on the market soon.

“Most often, we think let's go to the doctor to make them feel better, and as a mom, I was really frustrated with that because it's expensive, it's very time consuming,” said Checkable Medical Founder and CEO Patty Post.

In an effort to make checking for common illnesses like strep throat more convenient for families, Post tells News 5 her company is working on a new resource that can bring health care straight into your homes.

“We are in the clinical research phase and we're studying if parents can collect a sample from their child, a throat sample, and run the test independently using our instructions,” said Post.

Post says, "Well Now," which is an urgent care system, is conducting the first clinical trials for the at-home strep test in Milford, Troy and Lorain.

You can participate if your child is experiencing symptoms relating to the bacterial infections.

“Empowering families to check for strep at home is really going to be a game changer here,” said Post.

Once developed, Post hopes the test will make life easier for families and ease the burden on healthcare professionals like Pamela Waddell.

“Doing it at home and going through telehealth, they're just kind of alleviating all the stressors on the health care system,” said Waddell, a Well Now clinical research coordinator.

While Waddell supports this research, she says there is a downfall, and that it only tests for Strep A.

“But Strep A is, you know, large. You know, a lot of people get it. So that's where they're basically trying to target,” said Waddell.

Health professionals say it will still take some time before the over-the-counter strep at-home test will be ready for market.

“We are going to sell it impacts of two, so think of two tests and sell it between $29.99 and $39.99,” said Post.

But they say it's designed similar to the at-home COVID-19 tests, which gives them hope the process won’t take too long.

