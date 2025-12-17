Guardians take Noel off 40-man roster, acquire pitcher Bruihl from Toronto for cash

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Guardians announced two roster moves on Wednesday afternoon.

The Guardians added another arm to their pitching staff, acquiring Justin Bruihl from the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for cash. The lefty appeared in 15 games in 2025, pitching 13.2 innings with 13 strikeouts and a 5.27 ERA.

Bruihl becomes the third reliever the Guardians have acquired this offseason, joining Zak Kent, Colin Holderman, and Conor Brogdon.

To make room on the 40-man roster, OF/1B Jhonkensy Noel has been designated for assignment.

A season after “Big Christmas" hit one of the most iconic Guardians home runs in recent memory, a two-out 9th inning game-tying blast against the New York Yankees in Game 3 of the 2024 ALCS, Noel struggled to find his footing at the plate in 2025. He batted .183 with 13 home runs in 69 regular-season games, while spending another 61 games with AAA Columbus.

The 24-year-old has spent his entire pro career with Cleveland.