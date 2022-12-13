Need holiday gifts for runners? These running shoes are subtly in the season’s spirit

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you’re still searching for the perfect gift for a runner or someone planning healthy New Year’s resolutions, you might want to check out the Christmas collection from Brooks Running.

Known for their season-celebrating running apparel and kicks, this year’s holiday gifts for runners range from shoes that sparkle with snowflakes to cute and comfy stocking stuffers that are perfect for anyone in your life who runs, walks or works out regularly.

Brooks Running Holiday Gifts

Brooks has been making footwear for more than a century, with a focus on running shoes starting in the 1970s. Their modern lineup is known for providing stability and support.

Every year, Brooks’ Run Merry collection puts a holiday spin on the brand’s Levitate series, and they can be as fun as they are functional.

This year’s Levitate 6 Run Merry shoes come in in white, red and silver with a lighthearted snowflake print and a snowman graphic on the tongue.

Available in men’s and women’s sizes, these neutral shoes (about $150) are designed for road running with a super springy feel for excellent energy absorption and light cushioning.

Need another option for the active people on your shopping list ? The Run Merry collection’s graphic long-sleeve shirts come in men’s and women’s sizes with several fun holiday designs.

For instance, the “It’s the Most Runderful Time of the Year” shirt in heather asphalt is available in women’s sizes extra-small through medium with thumbhole sleeves and men’s sizes large and extra-large starting at about $36.

Other designs include “Snow What Fun it is to Run” in heather ash for men and green for women, or the “Go! Go! Go!” shirt with Santa, a Christmas tree, and a gingerbread house out for a holiday run for men or women, starting at $19.97 on Amazon. (More sizes might be available at Brooks Running, however.)

Accessories round out Brooks’ holiday gifts for runners.

This cute Brooks Run Merry Pom Beanie will keep your favorite runner’s head toasty on cold days.

This hat, $27.95, is ideal for men or women and is warm and cozy with a cheery retro snowman style.

Socks always make a great stocking stuffer, and Brooks has options for all the adults on your list. For instance, the red and green Brooks Run Merry Knit in Crew, $17, are trimmed with lots of white snowflakes.

And the Brooks Run Merry Runderful Knit crew socks, $15, are embellished with lively blue ornaments.

What gifts would your favorite running enthusiast love to see under the tree this year?

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.