Brook Park restaurant owner, 'Front Row Joe,' arrested on child sexual abuse material charges

BROOK PARK, Ohio — A Brook Park restaurant owner has been indicted on 10 felony charges related to alleged possession of child sexual abuse material, according to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office.

In a news release, Cuyahoga prosecutors said a grand jury returned an indictment against Adam Radogna, 37, for possessing dozens of files containing child sexual abuse materials Wednesday.

The charges include:



Two counts of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance, both second-degree felonies.

Seven counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person, all second-degree felonies.

One count of possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony.

Prosecutors said members of the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force executed a search warrant at Radogna's residence Oct. 22.

Radogna was arrested after multiple files containing child sexual abuse materials were found on his devices, according to prosecutors.

He was released after posting a $75,000 bond, was ordered to home detention, and was ordered to surrender his passports.

The news release said Radogna will be arraigned at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center at a later date.

Prosecutors said Radogna owns Adamo's Italian Restaurant in Brook Park.

Radogna has also been quoted in several news articles about "Front Row Joes," a group of Trump supporters who travel to rallies around the country.

Radogna's Facebook page shows photographs from Trump rallies and pictures with multiple Republican political figures, including President Donald Trump.

He also posted a video of Trump arriving in Cleveland for the Patriot Games last August.

News 5 Investigators reached out to Radogna at his restaurant and his home Wednesday afternoon.

An employee told us he was not at the restaurant. No one answered the door at his home.

On Oct. 24, Adamo's posted the following statement on Facebook:

"Thank you for your continued patronage AS WE REMAIN OPEN FOR BUSINESS as our attorney fights baseless and false allegations levied against our owner. We appreciate your continued support as we expect speedy exoneration."

