WADSWORTH, Ohio — Police in Wadsworth are investigating a shooting in a Walmart parking lot that began as an argument Tuesday evening.

The shooting happened Tuesday around 6 p.m. Officers quickly found and detained the suspected shooter, 33-year-old Nicholas Miller of Wadsworth.

Police say the shooting started as an argument in the parking lot.

Investigators believe Miller fired multiple rounds from a handgun, and the other man hit him with a vehicle before leaving the scene. That driver later called police to report what happened.

No one was hurt by the gunfire.

Miller faces a felonious assault charge and is being held in the Medina County Jail.

Jeremy Miller was shopping with his two children inside the store when the shooting happened.

"So no, that was that was a scary situation for me and my kids to know that we were right there. We were in the 30 to 50 feet, you know, radius," Jeremy Miller said.

Police say this was an isolated incident with no ongoing threat to the public. The investigation is still active.