We're not trolling you — A Troll Doll museum in Alliance is garnering international acclaim

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and The Pro Football Hall of Fame are Northeast Ohio staples.

They highlight the accomplishments and accolades of performers and athletes, drawing visitors from across the World.

However, another attraction is garnering international attention and acclaim.

It's not centered around singers, athletes or art. It's entirely about Troll Dolls.

A Northeast Ohio woman has collected so many Troll Dolls that she's not only the reigning queen of a Guinness World Record--she even has her own Troll Museum in Stark County.

It's called The Troll Hole Museum, and it's located in downtown Alliance, Ohio.

Dubbed a "wild and whacky place," Sherry Groom opened the Troll Hole Museum with her husband back in 2013.

She started collecting trolls at age five and hasn't stopped since.

The Museum is now home to more than 8,000 unique troll dolls and well over 40,000 troll-related items. They have different hairstyles, outfits, looks and themes.

Groom's goal was to create a family-friendly space that brings joy and laughter to anyone who steps foot in the colorful space.

She even has an alter-ego, Sigrid The Troll Queen.

As Sigrid, she highlights their mystical adventures and advocates for troll awareness.

Groom collected many of the Trolls herself, but she says some people have dropped off their own Trolls for the public to enjoy when they visit the museum.

"A young man called me and said I have something weird to tell you. He said he collected all these Troll Dolls as a thing with him and his girlfriend but she left him and he didn't care to hold on to the Troll Dolls," said Groom in an interview with ABC News.

Groom says she gets the occasional online trolling, but it doesn't break her spirit.

In fact, she says it inspires her to continue shining her light.

"It's okay to express your own passions and make your own unique path!" Said Groom to ABC News.

The Troll Hole Museum is open Thursday-Sunday.

It's located at 228 East Main Street in Alliance.

