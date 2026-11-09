I-90 in Lorain County reopens after 3 killed in multi-vehicle crash

AVON, Ohio — A portion of Interstate 90 in Avon was shut down for hours after a late-night deadly crash.

Ohio State Highway Patrol said three people were killed in the crash that involved three vehicles.

The crash happened just before 11 p.m. Sunday in the westbound lanes of I-90, just before Lear Nagle Road in Avon.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, I-90 westbound remains blocked just beyond Crocker Road. Emergency personnel are on scene and motorists are advised to find another route.

So far, there’s been no word on what caused the crash. The highway reopened just before 5:30 a.m.