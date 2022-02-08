KFC’s New Giant Chicken Sandwich Pillow Is Perfect For Snuggling

Looking for the biggest chicken sandwich in the world? We’re talking about one that the bun is so large and soft you just want to take a nap in! Now, thanks to KFC you can have a giant chicken sandwich pillow that you can grab a nap or a good night’s sleep on, but only for a limited time.

“The KFC Chicken Sandwich Snuggler is a delicious twist on ‘KFC’s best chicken sandwich ever,’ and the perfect gift for those craving something cuddly, and quite frankly, a little bit outrageous, in the best way possible,” according to KFC’s press release about the pillow.

KFC teamed up with the popular Pillow Pets to create the massive KFC Chicken Sandwich Snuggler. Families with kids may know Pillow Pets as a popular toy trend a few years ago, but now the company has shifted from cuddly pillow animals to recreating grownup’s favorite foods.

The pillow celebrates KFC’s chicken sandwich, which made its national debut a year ago, and customers quickly jumped on the bandwagon. Based on the new menu item’s popularity, KFC thought it would be a fun idea to make a more permanent version of the restaurant chain’s comfort food creation.

“We set a new standard for modern comfort food with the introduction of our KFC Chicken Sandwich last year,” Nick Chavez, chief marketing officer, KFC US, said in the press statement. “Now fans can snuggle up with the sandwich they love the most thanks to our KFC Chicken Sandwich Snuggler!”

On social media, KFC has shared its latest sandwich creation and suggested it might be the perfect gift for Valentine’s Day for someone special in your life — someone who might be a fast food fan and has a sense of humor. Or, maybe the fast-food chain is encouraging you to treat yourself to something snuggly this year for the holiday! Either way, this tweet from KFC suggests the 3-foot pillow will feel like your significant other.

If your s/o is soft, warm, and full of love – that's not your s/o. That's a KFC Chicken Sandwich Snuggler from @MyPillowPets. Get yours here https://t.co/a0YlPGlvE0. #love #giftideas pic.twitter.com/Jq6alBV62u — KFC (@kfc) February 1, 2022

These special, almost good enough to eat pillows are selling for $99 and only available for a limited time. The official Pillow Pets website where you can order the pillow says orders will start shipping no later than March 15.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.