Lawsuit alleges Cleveland Clinic police illegally detained, sexually assaulted man

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Clinic police officers illegally detained, used excessive force, and sexually assaulted a Cleveland man who had just driven a gunshot victim to their emergency department, according to a federal lawsuit filed Monday.

What happened

The allegations stem from a May 30, 2025, incident involving Ibrahim Alim. Alim said his friend called him for help after being shot in the abdomen. Alim said he then picked up his friend and drove him to the emergency department at Cleveland Clinic's main campus.

The lawsuit alleges that within thirty seconds of Alim's arrival, Cleveland Clinic police officers "unlawfully" removed Alim's car keys from the ignition of his vehicle without his consent or probable cause and demanded to see his identification.

Body-worn camera video obtained by News 5 Investigators shows a Cleveland Clinic police officer removing Alim's keys from his vehicle and requesting identification.

Alim told the officer he and his vehicle were not involved in the shooting.

Police then handcuffed and detained Alim. The lawsuit alleges a Cleveland Clinic police officer sexually assaulted Alim during the "unlawful detention."

The lawsuit alleges the officer "forcibly, and without any legal justification, inserted the digit of his or her finger into Mr. Alim's anus, penetrating his body with sufficient force to cause Mr. Alim to scream out in pain."

"I don't think there's any excuse for what they did," Alex Bodiford, Alim's attorney, said. "We have a constitution that protects us from this type of thing and I think they certainly went well beyond, outside of their scope of their authority."

You can read the full lawsuit below:

Gunshot policy

The lawsuit demands $10 million in damages.

The lawsuit also requests a federal judge immediately suspend the Cleveland Clinic Police Department's policy authorizing detention without reasonable suspicion.

"It's just important for us to make sure that this doesn't happen to anyone else, " Bodiford said.

He is also suing the Cleveland Clinic over a similar incident. Bodiford said he was waiting for a valet to return his vehicle to the Crile Building when Cleveland Clinic police officers demanded to see his identification. When he refused, he was handcuffed. Bodiford said he was released after officers verified his mother was a patient and he was waiting for his vehicle.

The Cleveland Clinic has a policy to detain any person accompanying a gunshot victim.

Lawmaker reacts to Cleveland Clinic's Level 1 trauma plan

RELATED: Cleveland Clinic pursues Level 1 trauma center at main campus; state lawmaker sounds alarm on plan

A spokesperson previously said the policy was "developed in response to a rise in violence at their emergency departments" and "is not meant to discourage people from bringing patients to the hospital."

Cleveland Clinic response

News 5 Investigators requested an on-camera interview with Cleveland Clinic officials about Alim's lawsuit.

Executive Director, Public and Media Relations Angie Kiska declined our request, but sent us the following statement:

"We are aware of the lawsuit and take these matters seriously. We do not comment on pending litigation and disagree with these false allegations.

Our top priority is the safety of patients, visitors, and caregivers, especially during unpredictable, high-risk situations. When an injured person arrives at the emergency department, medical care begins immediately while our police secure the area. This process is not meant to discourage anyone from seeking care. It ensures a safe environment for timely, lifesaving treatment. We continuously review our policies to align with local and national best practices, fostering safety, respect, and trust within our community."

City of Cleveland response

The City of Cleveland is also listed as a defendant in the lawsuit.

Alim said the city towed his car after the incident and he has not gotten it back.

News 5 Investigators reached out to the City of Cleveland. Spokesperson Tyler Sinclair sent us the following response:

"The City never had a vehicle in its possession owned by this individual. Under Ohio law, we legally cannot turn over a vehicle without first verifying ownership via a certified title.



We’d refer you to the Cleveland Clinic with respect to the other allegations mentioned in the lawsuit."

