Cleveland Clinic pursues Level 1 trauma center at main campus

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Clinic is working to establish a Level 1 trauma center at its main campus. The healthcare system announced on Thursday that it plans to add a trauma center to fill a gap in critical care services at its flagship location. Level 1 trauma centers offer specialized surgeons, physicians, and critical care specialists available around the clock.

"We are really excited. This is a big day for us because we are announcing the intent to pursue level one trauma designation," said Jorge Guzman, a physician and president for the Northeast Ohio Market for the Cleveland Clinic. "This is a journey. It takes about two years."

MetroHealth, another Level 1 trauma center in the city, expressed concerns about the plan.

"MetroHealth is alarmed for our community and calls on the Cleveland Clinic to reevaluate its plans," MetroHealth said in a statement. "Like similarly sized metropolitan areas, Greater Cleveland cannot sustain three Level 1 Trauma Centers. It will harm patient outcomes and increase costs for the entire community."

Cleveland Clinic currently operates a Level 1 trauma center at Akron General Hospital and Level 2 trauma centers at Hillcrest, Fairview, and Mercy hospitals for adult patients.

Guzman said the healthcare system has been considering this move for many years, driven by two main factors: the need for trauma care and continuity of care for patients.

"We have hundreds of patients every year that we need to transfer out of our EDs to other systems that are able and designated as level one," Guzman said. "That of course, is something that has many risks. Transporting these patients is not simple. And in trauma care, minutes matter, and we could offer services here if we're ready to do that."

The project will require hiring additional nurses, doctors and technicians, though many current Cleveland Clinic staff already have trauma training from their medical education.

"A lot of physicians, nurses, and technicians have already received training. They will need some upskilling to be able to provide the care that we need, but we already have that expertise," Guzman said.

The Cleveland Clinic has not yet determined the project's cost, but plans to allocate resources through various funding sources as the process develops.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, trauma is a leading cause of death for individuals aged 1-44. Data from the Northern Ohio Trauma System show that falls accounted for 61% of traumas in the region in 2024, while motor vehicle collisions made up 15%.

Cleveland Clinic says they'll continue working with local government, community leaders, accreditation and certification organizations, and various internal departments over the next two years to prepare for and establish the center, with the goal of opening in 2028.