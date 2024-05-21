Watch Now

Actions

Cheez-It opens Cheez-In diner in New York

Menu includes diner favorites infused with Cheez-It crackers.
The Cheez-In diner features burgers, shakes and other diner favorites infused with Cheez-It crackers. (Scripps News)
Cheez-It-Diner-Exterior--1
Posted at 9:24 AM, May 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-21 09:24:39-04

Just in time for Memorial Day weekend travel, a Cheez-It themed diner has opened in Woodstock, New York for a limited time, allowing fans of the crunchy snack to try Cheez-It in unique ways.

The Cheez-In Diner is only open through Sunday, but it will give those heading out of town for the holiday weekend a potential respite during their travels. The Cheez-In Diner briefly replaces the Dixon Roadside diner, which closed in October.

Kellanova, makers of Cheez-It, released a menu showing how the diner will incorporate the snack into items. For instance, the Extra Cheezburger is a smashburger topped with lettuce, pickles and an Extra Big Cheez-It cracker. The Deluxe Cheez-It Milkshake is "a creamy vanilla shake blended with Cheez-It crackers, a caramel and crushed Cheez-It cracker rim and topped with whipped cream, sprinkles and chocolate sauce, garnished with a chocolate-dipped Cheez-It cracker."

The Big Grilled Cheez is a cracker-coated Texas toast sandwich filled with pimento cheese and surrounded by a crunchy Cheez-It cracker crust. And the Cheezy Chicky Tendies include chicken tenders breaded in Original Cheez-It crackers. There are also fries, macaroni and cheese, biscuits and cheesecakes with Cheez-Its.

Home Depot’s exterior.

Don't Waste Your Money

The best things to buy at Memorial Day sales

John Matarese
7:30 AM, May 17, 2024

The menu prices range from $6 for the milkshake to $14 for the smashburger.

The Cheez-It-themed diner comes nearly a year after the brand opened a themed convenience store in the California desert.

The Cheez-In diner is open from 4-9 p.m. through Thursday, and 4 p.m. to 12 a.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we follow through