Cleveland museums offering $1 admission to those receiving SNAP benefits

CLEVELAND — Beginning Tuesday, participants in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will be given an admission price of $1 to Cleveland museums, including the Cleveland Museum of Natural History and the Cleveland Botanical Garden, among others.

The new admissions policy is part of Museums for All, the only nationally coordinated financial accessibility program in the museum field.

“We are excited to help make the Museum accessible to all members of our community by removing the potential barrier of cost of admission,” said Sonia Winner, president and CEO of Museums for All. “This program will welcome more families to the Museum to explore and discover together, and foster the ongoing pursuit of scientific knowledge in curious learners of all ages.”

To receive the $1 admission, visitors can bring their SNAP EBT card for the discounted admission for up to four guests.

Other museums in Northeast Ohio that are participating here in the program include:

Akron Art Museum

Akron Children's Museum

Akron Zoo

Ashland Historical Society

Canton Museum of Art

Cleveland Botanical Garden

Holden Arboretum

Kent State University Museum

Little Buckeye Children’s Museum in Mansfield

Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage

The Shaker Historical Society and Museum

Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens

Find the full list of participating museums near you here.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.