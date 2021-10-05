14th Annual Spooky Pooch Parade returns to Lakewood's Madison Park on Oct. 16

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — A popular parade organized for everyone’s four-legged friends returns to Madison Park in Lakewood this year. Organizers say it’s guaranteed to be a tail-wagging good time.

The 14th annual Spooky Pooch Parade will take place Saturday, Oct. 16 from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Madison Park.

The family-friendly parade will go through Lakewood’s Birdtown neighborhood. The parade will take place on the streets surrounding the park and leaves on Athens Avenue.

Pre-registration for the parade is $10 per dog and day-of registration is $15 per dog. Pre-registration ends on Oct. 15. Multiple dog discounts are available. Humans are free. Click here to register.

The parade is rain or shine and proceeds benefit LakewoodAlive, a nonprofit community development organization.

There will also be a festival at Madison Park where there will be dog games, crafts, DJ Byron and over 30 dog-related vendors.

There will also be free dog yoga from Pink Lotus Yoga.

Dogs of all shapes and sizes dressed in their most festive Halloween costumes will strut their stuff along Madison Avenue.

Judges will award top-three prizes beginning at approximately 3:15 p.m. in the following categories:

Best Pooch & Child

Best Pooch & Adult

Best Pooch & Group

Spookiest Pooch

Best in Show



The winner of Best in Show will receive one year’s worth of complimentary dog food courtesy of Pet’s General Store.

