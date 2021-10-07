Watch
LifestyleFall Fun

Actions

Fall fun arrives at Lake Metroparks Farmpark with Corn and Pumpkin Weekends

items.[0].image.alt
Storyblocks
Corn.jpg
Posted at 4:24 PM, Oct 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-07 16:24:03-04

CONCORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Lake Metroparks are getting festive this fall.

Corn and Pumpkin Weekends will take place every weekend in October at the Lake Metroparks Farmpark.

Attendees can husk, shell, and grind corn. Children will be able to make corn husk dolls, paint pumpkins, and wander the hay maze.

The event costs $6 to $8 for anyone older than two.

Farmpark members, children younger than two, and active military personnel are free.

For more information, click here.

RELATED: Your guide to the best pumpkin patches in Northeast Ohio

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.