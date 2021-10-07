Fall fun arrives at Lake Metroparks Farmpark with Corn and Pumpkin Weekends

CONCORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Lake Metroparks are getting festive this fall.

Corn and Pumpkin Weekends will take place every weekend in October at the Lake Metroparks Farmpark.

Attendees can husk, shell, and grind corn. Children will be able to make corn husk dolls, paint pumpkins, and wander the hay maze.

The event costs $6 to $8 for anyone older than two.

Farmpark members, children younger than two, and active military personnel are free.

