The best pumpkin patches in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND — We asked News 5 viewers for the best places to get a pumpkin in Northeast Ohio, and unlike Charlie Brown's Great Pumpkin, they delivered. Enjoy this crowd-sourced list of local pumpkin patches. Let us know if we missed a good one at the end of the list!

Ashland County

Honey Haven in Ashland

Honey Haven Farm hosts a Fall Festival every year. You can take a horse-drawn wagon ride to the field to pick pumpkins, slingshot pumpkins, and shoot air-powered corn cannons. The farm is located at 1327 County Road 1475, Ashland, Ohio.

Cuyahoga County

Willie’s Farmer's Market in Middleburg Heights

The market is a family-owned stand that has been around since 1949. The stand is open from June until October every year. It is located at 7316 Pearl Road, Middleburg Heights, Ohio.

Geauga County

Ransom Sage Farm in Chardon

The farm is known for its year-round pick-your-own weekends. You can take a wagon ride for $3 on the weekends. The farm is located at 505 Center Street, Chardon, Ohio.

Lake County

Pumpkinville

Looking for any type of pumpkin you could imagine? Then Pumpkinville is the place for you. They also have mums, apples, cider and cornstalks. They are located at 9337 Chillicothe Road, Kirtland, Ohio.

Rainbow Farms

Rainbow Farms has been family owned since 1983. Its farmers market is open until Thanksgiving from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. during the week and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays. The farm is located at 2464 Townline Road, Madison, Ohio.

Lorain County

Schuster's pumpkins

The greenhouse not only sells pumpkins but also gourds, bales of straw, corn stalks, mums and more. During the fall they host a petting zoo, a "spooky maze," hayrides, etc. The greenhouse is located at 8638 Murray Ridge Road, Elyria, Ohio.

Hillcrest in South Amherst

Every weekend until Oct. 30, Hillcrest hosts a fall festival. This year, the farm has an epic Alice in Wonderland corn maze. The farm is located at 50336 Telegraph Road, Amherst, Ohio.

Medina County

Beriswill Farms

From Sept. 17 until Oct. 30, Beriswill Farms hosts family fun fall activities every Tuesday through Sunday. You can check out their amazing corn maze and petting zoo. While visiting the farm, you can buy local produce and meat. The farm is located at 2200 Station Road, Valley City, Ohio.

Portage County

Guyette Farms

For $7, your family can attempt to make their way out of multiple mazes and also race on an obstacle course. Ever wanted to launch a gourd? Guyette Farms is the perfect place to challenge a family member. The farm is located at 10852 Chamberlain Road, Mantua, Ohio.

Stark County

Kingsway Pumpkin Farm in Hartville

The farm is open daily starting on Sept. 17 until Halloween. It has been around since 1990. They sell pumpkins, gourds, corn shocks, and fall decor. The farm is located at 1555 Andrews Street Northeast, Hartville, Ohio.

Harp’s Harvest in Jackson Township

The market is known for selling delicious vegetables. During the fall, they transform into a pumpkinpalooza. During the summer, visitors from all around come to check out their sunflower field. The stand is located at 6636 High Mill Avenue NW, Massillon, Ohio.

Summit County

Szalay's Farm & Market

Szalay’s Farm & Market has been around since 1931. It's open Saturdays and Sundays from 10:30 a.m. until 7 p.m. It's located at 4563 Riverview Road, Peninsula, Ohio.

Luther's Farm

The farm is family owned and has been around since 1900. Luther's Farm Market is open Wednesday through Monday during the fall season. It is located at 5150 Alger Road, Richfield, Ohio.

Wayne County

Stoney Creek Farm in West Salem

Starting this weekend, the farm will be open on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. until dusk. You can take a hay ride to their pumpkin patch to find the best pumpkin for your fall season. The farm is located at 14826 Stratton Road, West Salem, Ohio.

Ramseyers

Ramseyer Farms has more than 45 activities for families including two giant corn mazes, hayrides, slides, animal pedal cart race tracks, and pumpkin picking. Their fall fun runs into Halloween. The farm is located at 4000 Ramseyer Lane, Wooster, Ohio.

What's to be done with all those pumpkins after Hallowen? No word yet on when the annual Chagrin Falls Pumpkin Roll will be.

Watch: The annual Chagrin Falls Pumpkin Roll

Did we miss any? Email webstaff@wews.com with your suggestions.