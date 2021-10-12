Watch
These are the best Halloween displays in Northeast Ohio

Mark Livingston
Posted at 3:09 PM, Oct 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-12 15:09:34-04

WADSWORTH, Ohio — We asked News 5 viewers who had the best Halloween displays in Northeast Ohio, and these are the displays you told us about.

Akron

1000 block of Wiltshire Road.

Berea

100 block of Slippery Rock Lane.

Brunswick

1000 block of Blueberry Hill Drive.

Euclid

100 block of East 190th Street.

Lorain

2500 block of East 30th Street.

Louisville

3200 block of Maplegrove Street.

Medina

6500 block of Equestrian Trail.

Olmsted Falls

Near Bagley and Fitch roads.

Wadsworth

100 block of East Bergey Street.

100 block of Highland Avenue.

Do you have an amazing Halloween display? Email courtney.shaw@wews.com.

