These are the best Halloween displays in Northeast Ohio

WADSWORTH, Ohio — We asked News 5 viewers who had the best Halloween displays in Northeast Ohio, and these are the displays you told us about.

Akron

Dana Dodd

1000 block of Wiltshire Road.

Berea

WEWS

100 block of Slippery Rock Lane.

Brunswick

Drake Carpenter

1000 block of Blueberry Hill Drive.

Euclid

Megan McGinty

100 block of East 190th Street.

Lorain

Marlene Rodriguez

2500 block of East 30th Street.

Louisville

Jennifer Changet

3200 block of Maplegrove Street.

Medina

Genny Zuppert

6500 block of Equestrian Trail.

Olmsted Falls

Corey Morris

Near Bagley and Fitch roads.

Wadsworth

Mark Livingston

100 block of East Bergey Street.

Molly Egan

100 block of Highland Avenue.

Do you have an amazing Halloween display? Email courtney.shaw@wews.com.