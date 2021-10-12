These are the best Halloween displays in Northeast Ohio

WADSWORTH, Ohio — We asked News 5 viewers who had the best Halloween displays in Northeast Ohio, and these are the displays you told us about.
Akron
1000 block of Wiltshire Road.
Berea
100 block of Slippery Rock Lane.
Brunswick
1000 block of Blueberry Hill Drive.
Euclid
100 block of East 190th Street.
Lorain
2500 block of East 30th Street.
Louisville
3200 block of Maplegrove Street.
Medina
6500 block of Equestrian Trail.
Olmsted Falls
Near Bagley and Fitch roads.
Wadsworth
100 block of East Bergey Street.
100 block of Highland Avenue.
Do you have an amazing Halloween display? Email courtney.shaw@wews.com.