Olmsted Falls man raises the stakes for best Halloween decorations

OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio — Alan Perkins is a visionary and his vision is a Halloween yard display to beat them all.

A fence, window coverings, skeletons, and what looks like a huge skeleton are bursting out of his house.

The hands are 8-feet across, the arm is 10-to-12 feet long.

“I like to create things that are whimsical and family friendly for Halloween, but somehow make somebody scratch their head and say, ‘How did you pull it off?'," Perkins said.

The display is in front of the Perkins’ home on River Road in Olmsted Falls.

People come from miles around just to see it.

“It allows me to sort of have a creative outlet and do something because I can”, said Perkins.

