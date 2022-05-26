Additional products made with Jif peanut butter recalled, including Ohio-based Walnut Creek candies

CLEVELAND — Candy and other snacks made with Jif peanut butter are now being recalled after J.M. Smuckers Co. late last week recalled multiple peanut butter types sold across the U.S. and Canada due to a potential salmonella contamination.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 14 people have reported an illness, and two have been hospitalized.

Among the new products being recalled are products by Walnut Creek, an Ohio-based company. Those products include sweets chocolate, fudge, caramel corn and assorted creams made with peanut butter.

Click here for full list of recalled Walnut Creek products.

Cargill also recalled 795 8-ounce boxes of candy and other snacks made with the recalled peanut butter. That includes milk and dark chocolate-covered Ritz crackers, peanut butter beltways, peanut butter eggs and fudge sold.

Click here for list of Cargill products.

The first seven digits of the product code range for the impacted products are 1274425 – 2140425.

The company said to dispose the recalled products immediately if you have them.

Consumers can also visit www.jif.com/contact-us or call 800-828-9980 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET if they have any questions.

Below is a list of recalled Jif products:



5150007565 JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER 5150008026 JIF 12 OUNCE EXTRA CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER INTERNATIONAL 5150008051 JIF 3/4 OUNCE PEANUT BUTTER PLASTIC CASE 5150008058 JIF .64 OUNCE NATURAL PEANUT BUTTER PLASTIC CASE 5150021889 JIF 96 COUNT NATURAL PEANUT BUTTER TO GO CASE 5150024090 JIF 40 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150024091 JIF 40 OUNCE EXTRA CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER 5150024094 JIF 48 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150024095 JIF 48 OUNCE EXTRA CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER 5150024114 JIF 36 COUNT CREAMY JIF PEANUT TO GO CASE 5150024130 JIF 8 COUNT CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 5150024136 JIF 8 COUNT CREAMY PBTR TO GO 5150024137 JIF 4.5 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 5150024141 JIF 1.5 oz CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 5150024143 JIF 54 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 36 PACK 5150024163 JIF 28 OUNCE EXTRA CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER 5150024170 JIF 96 COUNT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 5150024174 JIF 54 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 36 PACK 5150024177 JIF 28 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150024182 JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL HONEY 5150024191 JIF 12 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150024307 JIF 12 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 5150024321 JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150024322 JIF 28 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150024331 JIF 4 POUND CAN CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150024402 JIF 48 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY 5150024404 JIF 96 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY TWINPACK 5150024540 JIF 15.5 OUNCE NO ADDED SUGAR PEANUT BUTTER 5150024545 JIF 13 OUNCE SQUEEZABLE POUCH 5150024548 JIF 33.5 OUNCE NO ADDED SUGAR PEANUT BUTTER 5150024572 JIF 13 OUNCE NATURAL SQUEEZE POUCH 5150024705 JIF 96 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK 5150024706 JIF 96 OUNCE EXTRA CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK 5150024769 JIF 80 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK 5150024776 JIF 80 OUNCE EXTRA CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK 5150025499 JIF 40 OUNCE REDUCED FAT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150025516 JIF 16 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150025518 JIF 16 OZ REDUCED FAT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150025524 JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150025530 JIF 16 OUNCE CREAMY OMEGA 3 PEANUT BUTTER 5150025537 JIF 16 OUNCE EXTRA CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER 5150025542 JIF 80 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK 5150025565 JIF 16 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150025574 JIF 16 OUNCE NATURAL CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER 5150025578 JIF 16 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER HONEY 5150041418 JIF 46.5 OUNCE NO ADDED SUGAR PEANUT BUTTER 5150072001 JIF 40 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150072002 JIF 40 OUNCE EXTRA CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER 5150092100 JIF 1.1 OUNCE PORTION CONTROL PEANUT BUTTER 120 COUNT

