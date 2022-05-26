Watch
Additional products made with Jif peanut butter recalled, including Ohio-based Walnut Creek candies

Associated Press
Posted at 2:10 PM, May 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-26 14:10:09-04

CLEVELAND — Candy and other snacks made with Jif peanut butter are now being recalled after J.M. Smuckers Co. late last week recalled multiple peanut butter types sold across the U.S. and Canada due to a potential salmonella contamination.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 14 people have reported an illness, and two have been hospitalized.

Among the new products being recalled are products by Walnut Creek, an Ohio-based company. Those products include sweets chocolate, fudge, caramel corn and assorted creams made with peanut butter.

Click here for full list of recalled Walnut Creek products.

Cargill also recalled 795 8-ounce boxes of candy and other snacks made with the recalled peanut butter. That includes milk and dark chocolate-covered Ritz crackers, peanut butter beltways, peanut butter eggs and fudge sold.

Click here for list of Cargill products.

The first seven digits of the product code range for the impacted products are 1274425 – 2140425.

The company said to dispose the recalled products immediately if you have them.

Consumers can also visit www.jif.com/contact-us or call 800-828-9980 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET if they have any questions.

Below is a list of recalled Jif products:

5150007565JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER
5150008026JIF 12 OUNCE EXTRA CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER INTERNATIONAL
5150008051JIF 3/4 OUNCE PEANUT BUTTER PLASTIC CASE
5150008058JIF .64 OUNCE NATURAL PEANUT BUTTER PLASTIC CASE
5150021889JIF 96 COUNT NATURAL PEANUT BUTTER TO GO CASE
5150024090JIF 40 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
5150024091JIF 40 OUNCE EXTRA CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER
5150024094JIF 48 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
5150024095JIF 48 OUNCE EXTRA CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER
5150024114JIF 36 COUNT CREAMY JIF PEANUT TO GO CASE
5150024130JIF 8 COUNT CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO
5150024136JIF 8 COUNT CREAMY PBTR TO GO
5150024137JIF 4.5 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO
5150024141JIF 1.5 oz CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO
5150024143JIF 54 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 36 PACK
5150024163JIF 28 OUNCE EXTRA CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER
5150024170JIF 96 COUNT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO
5150024174JIF 54 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 36 PACK
5150024177JIF 28 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
5150024182JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL HONEY
5150024191JIF 12 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
5150024307JIF 12 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO
5150024321JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
5150024322JIF 28 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
5150024331JIF 4 POUND CAN CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
5150024402JIF 48 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY
5150024404JIF 96 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY TWINPACK
5150024540JIF 15.5 OUNCE NO ADDED SUGAR PEANUT BUTTER
5150024545JIF 13 OUNCE SQUEEZABLE POUCH
5150024548JIF 33.5 OUNCE NO ADDED SUGAR PEANUT BUTTER
5150024572JIF 13 OUNCE NATURAL SQUEEZE POUCH
5150024705JIF 96 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK
5150024706JIF 96 OUNCE EXTRA CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK
5150024769JIF 80 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK
5150024776JIF 80 OUNCE EXTRA CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK
5150025499JIF 40 OUNCE REDUCED FAT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
5150025516JIF 16 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
5150025518JIF 16 OZ REDUCED FAT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
5150025524JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
5150025530JIF 16 OUNCE CREAMY OMEGA 3 PEANUT BUTTER
5150025537JIF 16 OUNCE EXTRA CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER
5150025542JIF 80 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK
5150025565JIF 16 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
5150025574JIF 16 OUNCE NATURAL CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER
5150025578JIF 16 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER HONEY
5150041418JIF 46.5 OUNCE NO ADDED SUGAR PEANUT BUTTER
5150072001JIF 40 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
5150072002JIF 40 OUNCE EXTRA CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER
5150092100JIF 1.1 OUNCE PORTION CONTROL PEANUT BUTTER 120 COUNT

What Happened Now?