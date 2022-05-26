Additional products made with Jif peanut butter recalled, including Ohio-based Walnut Creek candies

CLEVELAND — Candy and other snacks made with Jif peanut butter are now being recalled after J.M. Smuckers Co. late last week recalled multiple peanut butter types sold across the U.S. and Canada due to a potential salmonella contamination.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 14 people have reported an illness, and two have been hospitalized.
Among the new products being recalled are products by Walnut Creek, an Ohio-based company. Those products include sweets chocolate, fudge, caramel corn and assorted creams made with peanut butter.
Click here for full list of recalled Walnut Creek products.
Cargill also recalled 795 8-ounce boxes of candy and other snacks made with the recalled peanut butter. That includes milk and dark chocolate-covered Ritz crackers, peanut butter beltways, peanut butter eggs and fudge sold.
Click here for list of Cargill products.
The first seven digits of the product code range for the impacted products are 1274425 – 2140425.
The company said to dispose the recalled products immediately if you have them.
Consumers can also visit www.jif.com/contact-us or call 800-828-9980 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET if they have any questions.
Below is a list of recalled Jif products:
|5150007565
|JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER
|5150008026
|JIF 12 OUNCE EXTRA CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER INTERNATIONAL
|5150008051
|JIF 3/4 OUNCE PEANUT BUTTER PLASTIC CASE
|5150008058
|JIF .64 OUNCE NATURAL PEANUT BUTTER PLASTIC CASE
|5150021889
|JIF 96 COUNT NATURAL PEANUT BUTTER TO GO CASE
|5150024090
|JIF 40 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
|5150024091
|JIF 40 OUNCE EXTRA CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER
|5150024094
|JIF 48 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
|5150024095
|JIF 48 OUNCE EXTRA CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER
|5150024114
|JIF 36 COUNT CREAMY JIF PEANUT TO GO CASE
|5150024130
|JIF 8 COUNT CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO
|5150024136
|JIF 8 COUNT CREAMY PBTR TO GO
|5150024137
|JIF 4.5 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO
|5150024141
|JIF 1.5 oz CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO
|5150024143
|JIF 54 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 36 PACK
|5150024163
|JIF 28 OUNCE EXTRA CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER
|5150024170
|JIF 96 COUNT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO
|5150024174
|JIF 54 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 36 PACK
|5150024177
|JIF 28 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
|5150024182
|JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL HONEY
|5150024191
|JIF 12 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
|5150024307
|JIF 12 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO
|5150024321
|JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
|5150024322
|JIF 28 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
|5150024331
|JIF 4 POUND CAN CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
|5150024402
|JIF 48 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY
|5150024404
|JIF 96 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY TWINPACK
|5150024540
|JIF 15.5 OUNCE NO ADDED SUGAR PEANUT BUTTER
|5150024545
|JIF 13 OUNCE SQUEEZABLE POUCH
|5150024548
|JIF 33.5 OUNCE NO ADDED SUGAR PEANUT BUTTER
|5150024572
|JIF 13 OUNCE NATURAL SQUEEZE POUCH
|5150024705
|JIF 96 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK
|5150024706
|JIF 96 OUNCE EXTRA CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK
|5150024769
|JIF 80 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK
|5150024776
|JIF 80 OUNCE EXTRA CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK
|5150025499
|JIF 40 OUNCE REDUCED FAT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
|5150025516
|JIF 16 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
|5150025518
|JIF 16 OZ REDUCED FAT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
|5150025524
|JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
|5150025530
|JIF 16 OUNCE CREAMY OMEGA 3 PEANUT BUTTER
|5150025537
|JIF 16 OUNCE EXTRA CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER
|5150025542
|JIF 80 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK
|5150025565
|JIF 16 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
|5150025574
|JIF 16 OUNCE NATURAL CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER
|5150025578
|JIF 16 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER HONEY
|5150041418
|JIF 46.5 OUNCE NO ADDED SUGAR PEANUT BUTTER
|5150072001
|JIF 40 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
|5150072002
|JIF 40 OUNCE EXTRA CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER
|5150092100
|JIF 1.1 OUNCE PORTION CONTROL PEANUT BUTTER 120 COUNT
Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.
You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.