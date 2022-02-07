Banter reopening in former Minh Anh location in Cleveland Gordon Square

CLEVELAND — Banter Cleveland is returning to the city’s Gordon Square District after closing at the beginning of the pandemic in 2020.

The closure was slated as temporary and its owners vowed to reopen in a new location on the West Side in 2021.

Banter will open in the former Minh And location at 5426 Detroit Ave.

"Though we don’t have an exact date for opening, trust us when we say “as soon as possible”. We are honored and humbled by the outpouring of support from guests and community and their want to see Banter back on the west side," the restaurant said.

In the meantime, customers who want to satisfy their craving for mouthwatering gourmet house-made sausages and sandwiches and Quebec-style poutine can visit Van Aken District.

