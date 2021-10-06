Coming soon: Cleveland Pizza Week celebrates the best the city has to offer

CLEVELAND — The third annual Cleveland Pizza Week will return during the week of Nov. 8 through 14.

Organizers said after a “wildly successful” pizza week last year, it was a no-brainer to bring back a week celebrating the great food.

For seven days, pizza lovers will have the opportunity to visit participating restaurants to enjoy $8 pizzas as well as Peroni beer features throughout the week.

“The idea is to get people to embrace the food and culture of Cleveland while getting them out to eat, drink, and try new places,” said organizers in a news release.

So far, the restaurants participating are:



49th Street Tavern

Bar Cento,

Beach Club Pizza Bistro

Beerhead,

Biga Wood Fired Pizza

Boom's Pizza

Citizen Pie

Citizen Pie Roman Cafe

Danny Boys Pizza

Geraci's

Grumpy's Cafe

Inferno

Market Garden

My Pizzetta

Ohio City Pizzeria

Old School Pizza and Wings

Pizza 216 Taphouse + Kitchen

Pizza Whirl,

Salted Dough

Sauce the City Pizza Express

Sauced Pizzeria

Sauced Taproon

Saucy Brew Works

Sirna's Farm Fresh Kitchen

Sloppy Bob's

Tavern of Little Italy

Teamz Restaurant & Bar

Thirsty Dog Brewing Co.

Tony K's Bar & Grille

Wild Eagle

Additional restaurants will be announced. Click here for more details.

There will be Cleveland Pizza Week passports available to help guide customers to participating restaurants. Passports can be picked up at participating locations on Nov. 8 and will be stamped by the restaurant for each pie order.

If you earn four or more stamps, you will be entered to win over $250 in gift cards.

After you purchase you pizza and before you devour it, take a picture and share it on social media, tagging @clevelandpizzaweek on Instagram and using #ClevelandPizzaWeek.

