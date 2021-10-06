Coming soon: Cleveland Pizza Week celebrates the best the city has to offer

CLEVELAND — The third annual Cleveland Pizza Week will return during the week of Nov. 8 through 14.
Organizers said after a “wildly successful” pizza week last year, it was a no-brainer to bring back a week celebrating the great food.
For seven days, pizza lovers will have the opportunity to visit participating restaurants to enjoy $8 pizzas as well as Peroni beer features throughout the week.
“The idea is to get people to embrace the food and culture of Cleveland while getting them out to eat, drink, and try new places,” said organizers in a news release.
So far, the restaurants participating are:
- 49th Street Tavern
- Bar Cento,
- Beach Club Pizza Bistro
- Beerhead,
- Biga Wood Fired Pizza
- Boom's Pizza
- Citizen Pie
- Citizen Pie Roman Cafe
- Danny Boys Pizza
- Geraci's
- Grumpy's Cafe
- Inferno
- Market Garden
- My Pizzetta
- Ohio City Pizzeria
- Old School Pizza and Wings
- Pizza 216 Taphouse + Kitchen
- Pizza Whirl,
- Salted Dough
- Sauce the City Pizza Express
- Sauced Pizzeria
- Sauced Taproon
- Saucy Brew Works
- Sirna's Farm Fresh Kitchen
- Sloppy Bob's
- Tavern of Little Italy
- Teamz Restaurant & Bar
- Thirsty Dog Brewing Co.
- Tony K's Bar & Grille
- Wild Eagle
Additional restaurants will be announced. Click here for more details.
There will be Cleveland Pizza Week passports available to help guide customers to participating restaurants. Passports can be picked up at participating locations on Nov. 8 and will be stamped by the restaurant for each pie order.
If you earn four or more stamps, you will be entered to win over $250 in gift cards.
After you purchase you pizza and before you devour it, take a picture and share it on social media, tagging @clevelandpizzaweek on Instagram and using #ClevelandPizzaWeek.
