Cleveland Taco Week: Enjoy $2 tacos all week from May 9-15

Soon we'll all have something tasty to taco 'bout — Cleveland Taco Week is just around the corner. Think Taco Tuesday but a whole week long because we all know one day isn't enough.

The third annual Cleveland Taco Week kicks off Monday, May 9 and goes until May 15. For seven days, taco lovers can visit participating restaurants for $2 tacos with a minimum order of three tacos.

Participating in this year's taco week is:



Anejo Tequila Joint

Balance Pan Asian

Barrio Tacos

Blue Habanero

Cafe Avalun

Hail Mary's

O'Toole's Tavern

Twisted Taino

Taco passports will be available to encourage visits to as many restaurants as possible. Passports can be picked up at any participating location beginning on May 9.

A full taco order at a restaurant equals one stamp. Collect four or more stamps and you will be entered to win over $250 in gift cards.

Click here for more info.

