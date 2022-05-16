I Heart Mac & Cheese, cooking up made-to-order cheesy creations, opens Parma location

Parma is welcoming a new fast-casual concept that celebrates everything mac & cheese— everything from made to order macaroni and cheese bowls to grilled cheese sandwiches.

I Heart Mac & Cheese will openest its newest location at 7725 West Ridgewood Drive in Parma.

The South Florida-based concept will offer a variety of health-conscious bases including quinoa, broccoli, cauliflower, gluten-free pasta, plant-based pasta, dairy-free alternatives, as well as a hearty array of traditional mac & cheese flavors.

For Aziz Abdelrahim, who will operate the Parma location, it was love at first bite.

“I came across the I Heart Mac and Cheese online and instantly fell in love with the concept and being a cheese lover myself it was a no-brainer," said Abdelrahim, “I went to the Westfield Indiana location, tried pretty much the whole menu, I knew instantly this would be something people will love in Ohio for the simple fact there is nothing like it available.”

The Parma location will also feature chef-driven combos like baked chicken parmesan, baked meatball parmesan, the Cuban, and lobster and truffle mac, among others.

The location will have weekly themed programming, including “kids eat free” Monday nights.

I Heart Mac & Cheese will open its doors on May 25 at 11 a.m. The first 10 customers who visit will get free mac & cheese for one year.

