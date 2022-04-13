Mason's Creamery resumes selling ice cream for summer season on April 20

CLEVELAND — It may not feel like it just yet, but ice cream season is right around the corner

Beginning April 20, Mason’s Creamery will resume selling ice cream for the season. The shop has been closed since April 10 while it transforms back into a classic ice cream shop.

“The first couple days is dedicated to cleaning and removing equipment. There’s a couple of specific ice cream things that we have to have for ice cream and vice versa to produce ramen,” said owner Jesse Mason. “The next couple days are dedicated to the production of ice cream. It takes three or four days to kind of build up stocks for the following week.”

Mason and his wife, Helen Qin opened the business back in 2013 after moving to Cleveland to Los Angeles. The pair found the city’s thriving food scene a great place to start a small, local business.

“Cleveland is a place where you can do anything, If you’re an artist, you can afford to live and to paint. If you’re into food, you can afford to start an ice cream shop,” Mason said.

Since 2014, this Ohio City ice cream shop has been hosting wintertime ramen pop-ups.

But they took the concept a step further when Jason and Helen converted the space to a dedicated noodle shop that runs all winter long.

"The thing with ramen is you have to make it in big batches,” Mason said. “So, we would make big batches and it's just the two of us. We thought maybe in the winter people would want to buy it at the ice cream shop and it took off.”

Mason says they typically change up their flavors throughout the summer, but they plan on having 16 flavors available for ice cream fans with about four vegan soft-serve flavors.

