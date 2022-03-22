Michael Symon's Mabel's BBQ opens Friday at Eton Chagrin Boulevard in Woodmere

WOODMERE, Ohio — Awarding-winning celebrity chef Michael Symon is opening his award-winning restaurant, Mabel’s BBQ at Eton Chagrin Boulevard, on Friday.

The restaurant will occupy the former B Spot Burgers location, which closed in May 2021. The concept will fill a void in the community for authentic Cleveland-style barbecue.

Like the downtown location, the restaurant revolves around Symon’s special barbecue sauce made with local Bertman’s Ballpark Mustard and European spices. The meat is smoked over local fruitwood.

Customers can choose from brisket, pork and ribs with side dishes, desserts and a full bar menu featuring signature cocktails.

The aesthetic and interior of the restaurant will follow the original concept of the East 4th Street location with arch ceilings, industrial lighting and exposed brick to resemble the historic and nostalgic vibes of the West Side Market.

“After seeing excitement and popularity around Mabel’s BBQ on East 4th Street, and being regular diners ourselves, we knew that evolving together meant introducing this creative concept to the East side of Cleveland,” said Lidia Richani, executive vice president of leasing for Stark Enterprises. “ We are looking forward to the future ahead with Michael Symon Restaurants, it sure looks bright!”

